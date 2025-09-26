Hajj 2026: NAHCON Chairman, Depart For Saudi Arabia To Conclude Service Agreements

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has said that its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, along with some Commissioners, and Secretary to the Commission Dr Mustapha Ali had traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday, September 22, 2025, to finalize agreements with relevant service providers in preparation for the 2026 Hajj.

This trip is in conformity with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) which specifies that from September 6-23, 2025 is the period for early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps).

The timeline similarly announced September 23-24, 2025 (1–2 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447H) as the deadline for contracting of essential services such as transportation and accommodation.

Meanwhile, the MoHU had set October 12, 2025 (20 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447H) as Deadline for Pilgrims’ Registration announcement and submission of pilgrims’ data for grouping via the Nusuk platform.

While the Commission fixed October 8, 2025 as the deadline for States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions, as well as licensed Hajj Tour Operators, to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON urges all stakeholders to take these deadlines into cognizance in order to ensure seamless arrangements and a successful pilgrimage for Nigerian pilgrims.