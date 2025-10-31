Hajj 2026: NAHCON Chairman Briefs Saudi Ministry Of Hajj On Preparations

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has briefed the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

The briefing took place during a virtual meeting as part of ongoing consultations with the Saudi authorities to ensure seamless coordination for the upcoming Hajj. During the Meeting, Prof. Usman outlined key milestones in Nigeria’s preparations, including the successful securing of initial camp bookings slots and associated services, fully aligned with the Saudi Hajj calendar.

On the critical issue of airlift, Professor Usman informed the Saudi authorities that the process of appointing air carriers for the 2026 operation is in its final stages.

NAHCON will shortly formalize and communicate the list of approved airlines to the Ministry, ensuring alignment with Saudi aviation protocols and paving the way for slot allocations and flight schedule harmonization. On Tour Operators, Prof. Usman informed the Ministry that NAHCON is in the advanced stage of screening and will retain the same grouping of companies into 10 same as in previous year.

The Commission will soon provide the names of Lead companies and confirm that the Tour companies will maintain the same camp zones as allocated in 2025. In response, the Saudi Ministry’s representative, Youssef Jamal Altharthi, commended NAHCON’s proactive efforts. He emphasized the importance of early submission of pilgrims’ data to facilitate efficient planning.

Mr. Altharthi also urged NAHCON to ensure compliance with health guidelines and advocated for early visa processing to enable the timely issuance of Nusuk cards. He highlighted a new policy requiring pilgrims to receive their Nusuk cards upon arrival at the airport, rather than at hotels or during departure to Makkah, to streamline operations.

Prof. Usman reiterated NAHCON’s dedication to ensuring a well-organized and spiritually fulfilling Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims, in full alignment with the expectations of the Saudi authorities. “The Commission remains committed to fostering strong collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to deliver a successful 2026 Hajj”.