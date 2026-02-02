Hajj 2026: NAHCON Aligns With Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda –Chairman

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has said NAHCON remains fully aligned with the policy direction President Bola Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda prioritizes the welfare and spiritual well-being of Nigerian pilgrims.

The Chairman, who is leading a high powered delegations to Saudi Arabia to finalize the 2026 Hajj Exercises preparation on accomodations and other logistics, emphasized that President Tinubu is highly concerned for a successful 2026 Hajj Exercises, which he said they are determined to achieve.

According to the Media Technical to the Chairman, Ahmad Muazu, the Chairman while departing Nigeria. reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to early planning, effective institutional coordination, and strict adherence to established procedures for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

He noted that NAHCON, operating under the supervision of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, which emphasizes the timely completion of all critical Hajj preparatory activities.

He noted that priority is being accorded to the early conclusion of state pilgrims’ accommodation arrangements in Makkah, in compliance with Saudi regulatory timelines.

In alignment with strategic organizational priorities, the Chairman has authorized the immediate deployment of a high level executive delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.