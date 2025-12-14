Hajj 2026: Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board Closes Payment Collection

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has said it has closed payment collection for the 2026 Hajj. The Director-General of the board, Lamin Rabi’u, disclosed this in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Dederi, in Kano, stating that the payment deadline was on Friday.

Rabi’u, in the statement, said that the deadline would not be extended. “The decision followed a meeting with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Abuja, where it was confirmed that no extension would be granted.

“The early closure became necessary due to new regulations introduced by the Saudi Arabian authorities. “These regulations require strict compliance and early completion of all administrative processes for the 2026 Hajj,” he said.

The director-general said the board remained committed to providing efficient services to the intending pilgrims. “We would also ensure full adherence to international standards,” Rabi’u did.