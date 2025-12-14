New Telegraph

December 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hajj 2026: Kano…

Hajj 2026: Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board Closes Payment Collection

Hajj 2026: Kano Pilgrims Welfare Board Closes Payment Collection

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has said it has closed payment collection for the 2026 Hajj. The Director-General of the board, Lamin Rabi’u, disclosed this in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Dederi, in Kano, stating that the payment deadline was on Friday.

Rabi’u, in the statement, said that the deadline would not be extended. “The decision followed a meeting with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Abuja, where it was confirmed that no extension would be granted.

“The early closure became necessary due to new regulations introduced by the Saudi Arabian authorities. “These regulations require strict compliance and early completion of all administrative processes for the 2026 Hajj,” he said.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The director-general said the board remained committed to providing efficient services to the intending pilgrims. “We would also ensure full adherence to international standards,” Rabi’u did.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Archbishop Calls For Action On Nationwide Violence
Read Next

Kebbi Assures Parents Of Enhanced Security Measures For Students