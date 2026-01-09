Hajj 2026: Kano Intending Pilgrims Urged To Present Passport For Visa Processing

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u, has called on pilgrims to present their international passport for visa processing for the 2026 Hajj.

The Kano Welfare board DG called on all intending pilgrims who are yet to submit their passports to do so immediately, as the deadline for submission is fast approaching. Alhaji Rabi’u made this call during the official flag-off of the Weekly Hajj Induction Course Exercise, held at the School for Arabic Studies, Kano.

He emphasized that the timely submission of travel documents is critical to ensuring a smooth and hitch-free visa processing exercise. He further added that this year, Hajj visas will be linked with medical certificates and the Nusuk platform for every pilgrim, in line with Saudi Arabian Hajj requirements.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Alhaji Yusuf Lawan, urged all intending pilgrims to remain committed and regular in attending the induction courses, noting that the exercise is designed to properly enlighten pilgrims on Hajj rites, rules, and conduct. He added that consistent participation would enhance pilgrims’ understanding and contribute to a successful Hajj experience.