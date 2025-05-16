Hajj 2025: Sanwo-Olu Urges Pilgrims to Be Good Ambassadors, Gives Welfare Packages

Share

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has enjoined the state intending pilgrims embarking on the 2025 holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from the state, to uphold the highest standards of character and be good ambassadors of Lagos as he bided them farewell to the holy land.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of State, Mr. Pedro Lawal at the one day seminar for the pilgrims with a Theme: “The Position of Hajj in Islam.”

Sanwo-Olu said this one day seminar and prayer organize by Pilgrim welfare board and the ministry of home Affairs is a farewell to the intending pilgrims to the holy land. He also mandated that comprehensive medical screening should be done for the pilgrims before embarking on the journey to the holy land.

He said:” In order not to avoid unpleasant news about our intending pilgrims in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the state government has instructed that a comprehensive medical check be done for you all pilgrims, there Aram clothes and ram to be slaughter after the Hajj rites money has been paid for you all by the state government. I am aware of your financial commitment as a result of the economy situation

“Let me assure you that from meals, medical and transportation all these have been made possible by the state government all we want is your comfort and wellbeing in Saudi Arabia. For your Ziyara in Mecca and medinah we have secured a local transportation company with fully air conditioning to convey you, we want you to be a good ambassadors of Lagos and Nigeria.

“Please pray for the success of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State government and Nigeria.” Meanwhile, Dr. Nuha Lawal, the guest lecturer said prophet Muhammad said whoever that perform pilgrim with sincerity such a person sins will be purified and such a person will come out clean, while Aljanah will be the abode of such a person.

He urged the pilgrims to be patient and be tolerance while in the holy land and also forgive those who offend them while at home in order for their prayers to be answered. “Every intending pilgrims should see themselves as one, in Mecca there is no president, governor, monarch and special person in mecca, we are all equal before Allah in the holy land. Anger is not part of Hajj you should all guide against it.

“Let perform our Hajj rites with sincerity and fear of Allah. Hajj is part of the five pillars of Islam, the house called Kaaba, is a blessing house where every Muslims intend to attend and whoever enters into the house all his or her problems would be solved completely.

After prophet Ibrahim built the Kaaba, “Allah told him to call people and Allah answered him that people will come from far and near using horse, camel to come. Perform Umurah first before Hajj that’s the Hajj you are going to mecca to perform, but Fear Allah in everything you over there. whoever that goes to hajj should not stop is he or her five times solat prayer.”

