Hajj 2025 Oversight: Lawmakers Commend Accommodation, Feeding, Airlift Quality

A delegation of Nigerian Senators from the National Assembly’s Hajj Committee has arrived in Madinah as part of their oversight responsibilities to monitor the progress and quality of services being rendered to Nigerian pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, said the committee’s oversight began in Madinah, where lawmakers assessed facilities related to accommodation, feeding, and transportation.

“We’re here on oversight to find out how the 2025 Hajj operations are progressing starting with Madinah. We’ve inspected the accommodations, feeding arrangements, and other services,” Senator Ndume said.

He emphasized that the visit is part of the National Assembly’s mandate to ensure Nigerian pilgrims are properly treated during the religious exercise.

The delegation, which includes Senator Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South), Senator Shahabi Yau (Zamfara North), and others, has expressed general satisfaction with the services observed so far.

They particularly commended the quality of accommodation and timely meal service. According to them, even pilgrims who arrived the previous night had confirmed that breakfast was served promptly and was of good quality. “Alhamdulillah, we are satisfied. Pilgrims testified that accommodation is okay and that meals are timely and good,” the senator added.

The lawmakers stated that the oversight would continue in various locations, including other accommodations in Madinah and beyond, as part of a comprehensive monitoring plan that would last throughout the Hajj operations. Addressing the media further, the senators also commented on the airlift operation, which they described as commendable.

“We are quite impressed with the airlift operation. It started early, and from what we have heard and seen, virtually all Nigerian pilgrims have been successfully transported to Saudi Arabia.

The airlines have provided quality service.” One of the senators, who flew in with Umza Air, expressed particular satisfaction with the onboard catering, likening the in-flight experience to that of a European carrier.

“The food served on board was excellent. I was really impressed and even commended the operator. I encouraged him to maintain and improve this standard.”

The committee concluded that while the initial observations were positive, they would continue to monitor developments throughout the Hajj season before issuing a comprehensive assessment.

