The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Thursday disclosed that the return leg of the 2025 Hajj airlift operations is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 2, 2025, instead of the earlier projected date of June 28, 2025.

In a statement signed by NAHCON’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, the commission said the extension was due to previous disruptions caused by airspace congestion and flight cancellations, despite recent improvements.

The commission disclosed that of the total 41,668 Nigerian pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, over 27,316 have already been transported back to Nigeria.

The commission assured Nigerians that it remains determined to facilitate the earliest possible return for all pilgrims.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to inform the public, particularly 2025 Hajj pilgrims, their families and stakeholders, that the return leg Hajj airlift operations has improved significantly with carriers securing an increase in slot allocations.

“Nigeria’s carriers have since 22nd June been allocated up to seven flights per day at the ratio of 2-2-2-1. The general pace of operations had been slower than anticipated due to post Hajj airspace congestion and flight cancellations for various reasons.

“However, despite the increase in slots, the return airlift of pilgrims may not be concluded by June 28th as earlier projected. This may not be possible until Tuesday, 2nd July 2025—approximately six days away, barring any further unforeseen disruptions.

“This number excludes multitudes that returned to the country through regular flights due to their urgent demands at home.

“Max Air has 6,019 with aircraft capacity of 1,120 daily having two wide bodied aircraft with 560 seats each.

“UMZA Aviation Services is left with 4,850 passengers divided between two aircraft with 484 seats capacity and 312 totaling 796. FlyNas has 2,480 pilgrims left with a carriage capacity of 819 passengers daily. Air Peace is left with 1,635 pilgrims with an aircraft of 315.”