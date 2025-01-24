Hajj 2025: NAHCON Signs Pact With Service Provider For Private Tour Operators

Share

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has signed an agreement with the service provider selected by the leadership of Private Tour Operators to cater to their pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

The service provider, Ithra Al Diyafa (formerly known as Ithra Al Khair), was chosen to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience. The Commission’s Spokesperson, Fatima Usara said part of the NAHCON Board’s efforts to guarantee improved service delivery to Nigerian pilgrims, the Chairman granted the Private Tour Operators the autonomy to select their preferred providers.

He urged the service providers to meet the expectations of those who entrusted them with serving their pilgrims diligently. Professor Saleh Usman emphasized their responsibility for the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, reminding them that Private Tour Operators are an integral part of the NAHCON structure.

He called on both Ithra Al Diyafa and the Tour Operators to be NAHCON’s partners in progress, ensuring that pilgrims will pray for all the parties rather than against them. In his remarks, the Commissioner of Operations, Anofiu Elegushi, commended the Chairman for fulfilling his promise not to monopolize Hajj preparations.

Speaking on behalf of the Private Tour Operators at the signing ceremony, Malam Ikrimah Muhammad, a Director of Positive Trend Travel and Tours, expressed gratitude to the NAHCON Chairman for granting them the opportunity to choose their service provider—something they had long desired. On behalf of his colleagues, he pledged to deliver the best services to the 2025 Tour Operators’ pilgrims.

Similarly, a representative of Ithra Al Diyafa assured all parties that they would provide the highest quality services as agreed.

He thanked the Commission for renewing their trust in them and promised that after the Hajj, the three parties would gather to celebrate their successes. Meanwhile, the Commission has concluded a two-day inspection of accommodation, kitchen, and clinic facilities in Madinah.

The inspection team, led by the Commissioner of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar Yagawal, assessed the buildings and other facilities offered by service providers who had applied to cater to Nigerian pilgrims.

