Hajj 2025: NAHCON Has Greatly Improved Pilgrims Services, CSO

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), state pilgrims’ welfare boards, Saudi service providers, and other stakeholders for the marked improvements recorded in service delivery during the 2025 Hajj exercise.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, from Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the faith-based civil society organization highlighted notable progress in several key operational areas, including the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims, catering services, transportation logistics within the Kingdom, and the allocation of tent spaces in Mina and Arafat.

According to IHR, “This year, complaints of poor-quality meals and late food delivery were nearly nonexistent.”

The organization attributed this improvement to NAHCON’s strategic engagement of two catering service providers, a move it said created healthy competition and resulted in better meal quality and additional amenities for pilgrims.

IHR also applauded the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for effectively curtailing the annual influx of unauthorized individuals into Mina’s tent areas—an intervention the group noted made more room available for officially registered pilgrims.

In a rare show of public praise, the organization lauded Nigerian pilgrims for what it described as “dignified and honest conduct,” citing several verified cases of lost funds being returned by fellow pilgrims. “They have been true ambassadors of Nigeria, and we pray Allah rewards them abundantly,” the statement added.

Despite the commendations, the organization raised red flags over certain shortcomings, particularly in medical service provision. IHR expressed concern over what it described as “inadequate medical support” for Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah and criticized the delayed establishment of a functional clinic in Makkah.

“We urge NAHCON to urgently review and strengthen its medical services framework to ensure timely and adequate healthcare delivery during future Hajj operations,” the statement read.

Additionally, IHR called for greater transparency from NAHCON concerning the failure to secure visas for more than 2,500 intending Nigerian pilgrims within the timeline approved by the Saudi authorities—a lapse that reportedly left many unable to participate in this year’s pilgrimage.

Most notably, the group condemned the treatment of pilgrims who traveled under private tour operators, describing the conditions in some of their Mina accommodations as “substandard and unacceptable.” The organization said it observed several tents without mattresses, forcing pilgrims to sleep on bare mats or makeshift bedding.

“We call for an independent investigation into these reports and for appropriate sanctions against any individuals or organizations found responsible for the poor services rendered to private pilgrims,” IHR declared.

As the return leg of the Hajj pilgrimage is scheduled to commence on June 13, IHR urged all relevant authorities to redouble their efforts to ensure a smooth, safe, and timely repatriation of pilgrims back to Nigeria.

