Hajj 2025: NAHCON Commissioner Commends Lagos Pilgrims, Seeks Support For Tinubu

The Commissioner for Operations, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi has commended the peaceful and exemplary conducts of Lagos State pilgrims at the just concluded 2025 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Elegushi made the commendation on Saturday, when he led other NAHCON officials on a visit to the Lagos tent in Mina, during a special prayer organised by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The Spokesperson of the board in a Statement, Taofeek Lawal said Elegushi urged them to remain calm and peaceful as plans are underway to return them to Nigeria as soon as possible.

He used the avenue to praise the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) over the bold reforms embarked upon by his administration, saying that if Tinubu had not taken such bold steps, the economic situation of the country would have been precarious.

While acknowledging that the subsidy removal, floating of the naira and other genuine reforms came with initial hardship, he affirmed that the reforms are now yielding fruitful results, as prices of foods and other items are gradually coming down. He appealed to Nigerians, especially market men and women, transporters, etc., to reciprocate this improvement, by reducing the prices they placed on their goods and services in order to reduce the hardship faced by masses in the country.

Earlier in his address, the Amirul-Hajj/Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim Layode, said that the special prayer was organized for the pilgrims to collectively appreciate Allah for His protection throughout the performance of the major Hajj rites in the Holy land; pray for the Governor and his deputy; President Tinubu and entire Nigerians as well as sought Allah’s mercy for safe trip back home.

While appreciating their cooperation with officials so far, he assured them that after completing the third stage of throwing pebbles at Jamarat on Sunday (12th DhulHijjah), they would be moved to Makkah to perform Tawaful Ifadah and run the Sai (Safa and Marwa) in the Grand Mosque (Haram) and stay in their hotels preparatory to their final departure to Nigeria.

The Amir-ul-Hajj while appreciating the support of Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, announced that barring any unforseen situation, the home bound journey would begin on June 15 or 16, He however, cautioned the pilgrims against carrying luggage above the approved kilos, emphasizing that each pilgrim is entitled to a 32kg and 8kg bags respectively.

He warned that any one that carries more than the approved luggage might forfeit such or otherwise pay for excess cargo to private operators by themselves.

Government functionaries at the prayer session included, Special Adviser on Islamic Matters/Chairman, Central Working Committee (CWC) Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe; Prof. AbdulKabir Paramole (Dawah and Sensitization); Imam (Engr.) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar (Mina and Arafah); Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin (Board Secretary) and Dr. Faosat Dabiri (Medical). Others were Alh. Yusuf Ara (Bags and Luggage) Alh. Waheed Sanni (Transportation); Alh. AbdulWaheed Shonibare (Airlifting and Manifest) to mention just but few.

