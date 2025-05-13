Hajj 2025: Lagos Inaugural Flight Departs With 388 Pilgrims

Share

Lagos State has officially commenced the airlifting of its intending pilgrims for the 2025 Holy Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural flight, carrying 388 pilgrims, departed from the Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The flight, operated by FLYNAS airline aboard an Airbus A330-300 with registration number XY8410, took off at exactly 5:42 PM Nigerian time. The group of pilgrims comprised 167 males and 221 females.

Among the dignitaries present at the airport to bid farewell to the pilgrims were the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Ibrahim Layode, National Commissioner for Operations at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, and members of the 2025 Hajj Central Working Committee (CWC).

Speaking at the tarmac, Amir-ul-Hajj Ibrahim Layode advised the intending pilgrims to prioritize their spiritual growth during the pilgrimage, urging them to focus on performing all the Hajj rites as prescribed by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He emphasized that the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, is committed to the well-being and comfort of the pilgrims. As part of the preparations, free medical screening exercises were organized at 10 different locations across the state to ensure that the pilgrims are medically fit for the journey.

Layode also urged the pilgrims to act as good ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria by adhering to the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia and conducting themselves responsibly during their stay in the Kingdom.

Prince Elegushi, the National Commissioner for Operations, NAHCON, congratulated the pilgrims for being chosen to participate in the spiritual journey.

He assured that NAHCON, in collaboration with state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and other stakeholders, is working diligently to ensure that this year’s Hajj experience surpasses that of 2024.

The Board Secretary, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, advised the pilgrims to avoid any actions that could tarnish the image of Lagos State and Nigeria. He also urged them to remain law-abiding and refrain from carrying prohibited items.

Mr. Ajomagberin further stated that the airlift operation would continue on Tuesday, May 13, as scheduled by NAHCON.

There will be a break on Wednesday, May 14, before the airlift resumes on Thursday, May 15, and continues through to Saturday, May 17, 2025, when the final flight from Lagos will depart.

