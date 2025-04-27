Hajj 2025: Kano To Begin Airlifting Of Pilgrims May 13

Share

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Saturday announced May 13, 2025, as the commencement date for the airlifting of the state’s intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The Director-General of the board, Lamin Danbappa made this disclosure during a visit to the Hajj Induction Courses at the Ungogo and Bichi Local Government Centers, as part of preparations for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

According to him , based on the schedule released by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NHCON) Kano State will inaugurate the first flight to Saudi Arabia using Max Air on May 13.

“We are fully prepared to commence the airlift of our pilgrims on the 13th of May, as scheduled by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

“All necessary arrangements have been concluded to ensure a smooth and hitch-free operation,” Danbappa said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Yusuf Lawan, called on all intending pilgrims to regularly attend the ongoing induction courses, stressing that the sessions were crucial for their knowledge and welfare during the pilgrimage.

“I urge all pilgrims to take the induction courses seriously, as they provide important guidance for a successful Hajj experience.

“Additionally, everyone must adhere strictly to the rules and regulations set by both Nigerian and Saudi authorities.”

