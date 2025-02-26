Hajj 2025: Jigawa Pilgrims Board Extends Payment Deadline

Share

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Wednesday, announced the extension of the deadline for the payment of Hajj fares.

The board’s spokesperson, Habibu Yusuf Babura who made this known in a statement issued to newsmen said the development followed a directive from the National Hajj Commission.

According to him, the Director General of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ahamed Umar Labbo, made the announcement on Wednesday during an orientation inspection for intending pilgrims across the state.

Alhaji Ahamed Labbo stated that the payment window will remain open until 7th March 2025 to give intending pilgrims adequate time to make their payments.

He further revealed that the board has remitted over N6 billion to the National Hajj Commission on behalf of intending pilgrims from Jigawa State.

Labbo urged staff and local government Hajj zonal officers to put in greater effort while discharging their duties.

