Share

……Opposition demands governor’s resignation, calls expenditure wasteful and insensitive

The Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned Governor Hope Uzodimma’s decision to spend a reported N2.1 billion on a Muslim pilgrimage and an accompanying lavish ceremony.

The opposition party, in a statement issued on Sunday by the State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, the party described the move as a gross display of insensitivity amid escalating insecurity, poverty, and infrastructural decay in the state.

The PDP termed the governor’s decision amid escalating insecurity in the state as “reckless” and demanded the immediate resignation of Governor Uzodimma for what it termed gross incompetence and misplaced priorities.

According to the party, the Uzodimma-led administration’s decision to fund the Hajj operation for 315 individuals, and host an extravagant celebration in honour of the pilgrims and Vice President Kashim Shettima is unjustifiable in the face of growing insecurity and socio-economic hardship.

“The party is not against religious inclusion,” the statement read, “but there is absolutely no justification for squandering as much as N2.1 billion of taxpayers’ money on this programme, let alone organising an extravagant party to celebrate the airlifting of pilgrims.”

READ ALSO:

The PDP’s outrage follows a recent spate of violence in the state, notably the massacre of over 20 individuals on the Umuna–Okigwe Road in Onuimo Local Government Area, where gunmen reportedly kidnapped several victims and set more than 22 vehicles ablaze. The incident occurred just a day before the Hajj event.

“The Governor’s silence over this tragedy and his choice to celebrate pilgrims in the midst of bloodshed is a tacit endorsement of the ongoing violence. It is an insult to the grief-stricken communities,” Obiaku added.

The party further cited other violent incidents, including the abduction of at least 26 people and the killing of one person in Ngor Okpala by suspected Fulani terrorists, to illustrate the deteriorating security situation under Uzodimma’s watch.

Imo PDP accused the governor of detachment from the suffering of Imo citizens, lamenting his continued focus on political tours and elaborate ceremonies while communities across the state, particularly in Okigwe, Orsu, Njaba, Onuimo, Oru West, and Orlu, remain under siege by criminal elements.

“The funds expended on the Hajj operation could have been directed towards road rehabilitation, clearing pension arrears, or establishing youth empowerment projects such as a technology hub. Instead, Governor Uzodimma continues to invest in fruitless ventures,” the statement added.

The party also raised concerns about the governor’s perceived lack of empathy, stating: “Governor Uzodimma often acts like he is not an Imolite. His refusal to show leadership or empathy over the worsening conditions facing Imo people is unacceptable.”

Efforts to reach the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Macdonald Ebere, for a response were unsuccessful, as his mobile line was switched off at the time of reporting.

The Imo PDP has called on citizens of the state—ndi Imo—to unite and hold the Uzodimma administration accountable, declaring that Imo cannot afford to endure what it describes as “a detached and incompetent government” any longer.

Share