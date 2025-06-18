Share

The first batch of Lagos State pilgrims who participated in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived home.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Jebe Abdullahi told journalists that their arrival marks the beginning of the return leg of 2025 spiritual journey.

He further assured that the return of the remaining pilgrims would follow commence as arranged by NAHCON

A total of 423 pilgrims, comprising 179 males and 244 females, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos aboard a Flynas Airbus flight XY9014.

Welcoming the returnees, Jebe expressed deep satisfaction with the smooth conduct of 2025 Hajj operations. He described the entire process as “fantastic and hitch-free.”

He commended the unwavering support of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Dr. Kadri Hamzat, and the Lagos State Amirul-Hajj and Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, for their critical roles in ensuring the success of the operation.

“We are indeed grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy for their commitment and consistent support to the Hajj operations in Lagos State,” he said. “This year’s exercise benefited from seamless coordination, both from the Lagos end and through collaborative efforts with the Saudi authorities, including initiatives like the Hajj Pass, which streamlined pilgrim eligibility and enhanced security in Makkah.”

Jebe also highlighted the high-quality arrangements made for Lagos pilgrims, including excellent tent accommodations and other welfare provisions, which helped maintain discipline and order throughout the spiritual exercise.

He urged the pilgrims to allow the lessons of Hajj to reflect positively in their personal lives, businesses, and engagements back home.

Assessing the overall conduct of the pilgrimage, Jebe noted that the 2025 operations marked a significant improvement in the management and execution of Hajj in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

He emphasized that continued collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and other stakeholders would help sustain and even raise the standards in subsequent years.

