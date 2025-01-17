Hajj 2025: Edo Holds Sensitisation programme for intending pilgrims

Share

The Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has held a sensitisation programme in Edo South, Benin City reiterating its commitment to ensuring a seamless and successful Hajj for all intending pilgrims in 2025.

The event which held in Benin City on January 1st, 2025, aimed at preparing prospective pilgrims in the Edo South senatorial district for the 2025 Hajj.

The event brought together key Islamic organizations, including the Edo South League of Imams, FOMWAN, Edo State Council for Islamic Affairs amongst others served as a platform for the Board to educate intending pilgrims on the requirements and processes for a smooth pilgrimage in the year 2025.

Alhaji Eranga Muhammad Abdulkabir, the Executive Secretary of the Board noted, “We assure you of the maximum support from our team. We wish to announce that Hajj payment process has commenced with a deposit of 8.4 million Naira required by January 31, 2025”

He also highlighted the introduction of an installment payment option, which allows pilgrims to make partial payments ranging from 1 million to 8.4 million Naira. Addressing concerns from previous years, Abdulkabir confirmed that the reimbursement process for the 2023 Hajj refund has begun.

He encouraged beneficiaries who have not yet provided their account details to do so promptly to ensure swift refunds. The Chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Musa Muhammad Udwimoh, called for cooperation from all stakeholders to make the pilgrimage process smooth and successful.

He assured pilgrims of the Board’s maximum support throughout the preparation and the journey itself. Prominent speakers at the event, including the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfatah Enabulele, and the Chairman of the Edo State Council for Islamic Affairs, Mallam Abdulazeez Igbinidu, demonstrated the importance of collaboration and spiritual readiness for a fulfilling Hajj.

The Board reaffirmed its dedication to supporting all intending pilgrims, emphasizing that every effort is being made to ensure a hitch-free and spiritually enriching experience for all participants.

