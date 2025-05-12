Hajj 2025: 560 Intending Pilgrims Depart Kwara To Saudi Arabia

Share

The Kwara State Government has flagged off the 2025 Hajj exercise with the successful airlift of the first batch of 560 intending pilgrims, as well as two NAHCON officials to Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the pilgrims before their departure on Monday, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq admonished them to conduct themselves with dignity and represent the State and Nigeria honourably during their pilgrimage.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Special Adviser and Councillor, Saadu Salaudeen, called on the 2,174 intending pilgrims from the State to pray for peace in Kwara State and the nation at large.

The Governor, who charged the pilgrims to avoid any behaviour that could tarnish the image of the State and Nigeria at large, urged them to maintain peace and harmony with fellow pilgrims.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board, Professor Mashood Mahmood Jimba, and the Amirul-Hajj for this year, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, advised the intending pilgrims to uphold good conduct throughout the pilgrimage.

In his farewell message, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, said a total of 2,174 pilgrims would be airlifted in four separate flights as part of this year’s pilgrimage operations.

Pilgrims departed the Babatunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, aboard a Max Airline, which took off at twenty minutes to one this afternoon, enroute the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

