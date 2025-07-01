Hajj 2025: 36,297 Pilgrims Airlifted Through 88 Flights To Nigeria – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has so far conducted 88 returns flights with 36,297 Pilgrims, out of 41,668 representing over over 86 per cent of total pilgrims that have been successfully airlifted safely to Nigeria.

According to the National Chairman of the commission, Professor Saleh Usman Abdullahi, the Umza flight UY3540 departed Jeddah to Kaduna at 01:46hrs with 476 Kaduna pilgrims and eight officials, totalling 36,297 through 88 flights.

Saleh noted that with the way the airlifts is been undertaking, the Commission would soon completes the returns of all the remaining pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the Commission informed that the return leg Hajj airlift operations has improved significantly with carriers securing an increase in slot allocations A statement by the Assistant Director Information and Publications of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, indicated that Nigeria’s carriers have since 22nd June been allocated up to seven flights per day at the ratio of 2-2-2-1.

The general pace of operations had been slower than anticipated due to post Hajj airspace congestion and flight cancellations for various reasons.