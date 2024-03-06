Hajj 2024: Osun Registers 1,500 Intending Pilgrims

No fewer than 1,500 intending pilgrims have registered with the Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to enable them to perform this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Sheikh Maruf Ishola, as part of the four weeks enlightenment programme to further position the pilgrims for a successful Hajj exercise.

According to him, the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has been allocated over 1,500 seats by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Sheikh Maruf Ishola appreciated the Almighty Allah for the grace to surpass many states in the South West, in terms of registration and clearance for this year’s Hajj exercise.

He also called on the intending Pilgrims who are yet to complete the remaining balance to do so without further delay so that they could secure clearance for the operation, assuring them that all necessary logistics have been put in place for a hitch-free Hajj exercise.