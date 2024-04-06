Hajj 2024: NAHCON Releases List Of 51,447 Intending Pilgrims

…Commended President Tinubu

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has released the final number of Intending Pilgrims who paid for the 2024 Hajj operations, with a resounding commendation of President Ahmad Bola Tinubu, significant roles in ensuring that the year exercise was not truncated.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a statement issued on Saturday that after the closing of registration, the official number of intending pilgrims that registered for the 2024 Hajj from Nigeria stands at 51,447 under the government quota.

She said, commendably, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government played a leading role in the realization of this noble objective.

” The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recognizes the numerous sacrifices that the Federal Government made against all odds towards easing the constraints off its intending pilgrims” ” she added.

Usara explained that the Commission also commends the patience exhibited by the pilgrims who were caught up in the uncertainties.

” The concern demonstrated by the Ulamas over the pilgrims’ predicament did not go unnoticed by the Commission. Several stakeholders, including State Governors, rendered solutions out of the gridlock.”

” Some media houses showed tremendous understanding of the constraints which literarily exposed the reality of the quagmire the 2024 Hajj was confronting. Indeed, 2024 Hajj preparations came with unexpected challenges from which lessons have been learnt.”

The Assistant Director, notes, that NAHCON has always known that long-term planning has been the workable strategy that would have subdued the challenges that slowed down the year’s Hajj preparations.

” Going forward, long-term planning will be the Commission’s paradigm shift in its pre-Hajj operations. It is a reality that all Hajj stakeholders must queue in to avert unforeseen challenges.

The Commission gave a breakdown of a number of pilgrims that successfully registered for the 2024 Hajj exercise from each state of the Federation with Kaduna State having the highest number of Pilgrims 4,493 trails closely by Kano who have 3,053.

Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least paid of 13 each, and Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambara, and Cross River, do not have any single person that will perform the 2024 Hajj exercise.