Hajj 2024: AHOUN Laments Biting Forex Scarcity on Its Operations

Members of the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operations of Nigeria ( AHOUN) have lamented the cur- rent decline in foreign exchange rate and economic doldrum in the country which it says pose serious challenges to it’s members’ operations. AHUON outgone President Alhaji Yahaya Nasidi Suleiman stated in Abuja at the Annual General Meeting ( AGM) of the association.

Since the adoption of naira floating policy last year by Nigeria’s government, the local currency, naira has been on persistent slide down against the United States’ Dollar and other ma- jor international currencies. Members of AHUON are private sector players in Hajj and Umrah activities. Addressing members of the group at the AGM, president of the group cit- ed huge challenges confronting their businesses from within and outside of the association. “It’s no longer news that the rate of exchange has reached its height in the annal of our history of Nigeria. This is in addition to the economics doldrum in the country.

This poses a threat to our businesses in many ways. We can no longer make a forecast or plan for a weekly transaction, neither can we plan for months or have an annual plan as we normally do due to unstable forex market”. ” We can’t give fares for Umrah packages beyond daily availability due to volatility in the price of both the Visas and hotels.

The changes in Umrah visas’ regime by the government of Saudi Arabia through quota allocation which started earlier than usual this year created tension and apprehension in the market. Likewise, the changes introduced in to the number of companies to operate Hajj at the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, timing for closure of Visas issuance and complexity associated with merger and consolidation of companies to work together compounds the problem than providing solution”, he said. Alhaji Suleiman lamented that only few AHOUN members would be able to sell their allocated slots on time without risking missing Visas closing dates.