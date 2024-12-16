""" """

December 16, 2024
Hajj 2023: Ogun Refunds N75.62m To 1,238 Pilgrims

The Ogun State Mus – lim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGMPB) has commenced the refund of N75,617,040 to 1,238 Pilgrims who performed the 2023 Hajj for services not fully rendered during the exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo, who made this known while fielding questions from Journalists in Abeokuta, said all affected pilgrims would be refunded N61,080 Naira each, noting that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) had already released the money for onward disbursement to affected Pilgrims.

Appreciating the State Government, two of the beneficiaries, Alhaja Fatimo Toriola and Alhaji Oladapo Jelili expressed their delight during the refund, saying, the money was unexpected and timely, adding that the efforts of the State Government on their welfare during the 2023 Hajj Exercise was exceptional.

