Haiti: Police Rescue Staff, Patients After Gang Storms Hospital

A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical centre, who pleaded for help via social media.

The Fontaine Hospital Centre in the capital of Port-au-Prince is considered an oasis and a lifeline in a community overrun by gangs that have unleashed increasingly violent attacks against each other and residents.

People who live in the capital’s sprawling Cite Soleil slum are routinely raped, beaten and killed. The hospital founder and director, Jose Ulysse, told The Associated Press that members of Haiti’s National Police force responded to his call for help

and arrived with three armoured trucks to evacuate 40 children and 70 patients to a private home in a safer part of the city. Among those delicately evacuated were children on oxygen, he said.