Haiti PM Ariel Henry Resigns Amid Security Crisis

Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry has announced his resignation following intensifying violence and unrest in the Caribbean nation, New Telegraph reports.

Henry’s resignation is coming amid the emergency summit of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders held in Jamaica to address the crisis in Haiti.

The President of Guyana and current CARICOM Chairman, Mohamed Ali, confirmed that Henry tendered his resignation after the summit’s discussions.

In a video message delivered late Monday, the 74-year-old Henry stated his government would transition power to a newly established transitional council.

We will be a caretaker government until they name a prime minister and a new cabinet,” he explained, expressing his gratitude to the Haitian people for the opportunity to serve and calling for calm and a swift return to peace and stability.

READ ALSO:

Henry’s announcement came from Puerto Rico, where he found himself stranded after being denied permission to land in Haiti.

The prime minister was abroad in Kenya, lobbying for a United Nations (UN)-backed, Kenyan-led security force to help restore order in Haiti.

However, his absence coincided with an escalation in violence back home. Last week saw a surge in violent activities, with a rebel group invading two of Haiti’s main prisons in Port-au-Prince, resulting in the escape of over 4,000 inmates.

Additionally, assailants targeted the National Palace, ignited the interior ministry with petrol bombs, and launched sustained assaults on the international airport.

Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, a notorious gang leader, declared that the violence would persist until the prime minister stepped down.

Haiti has been in a political vacuum, with no elections held since 2016. Henry had been serving as the country’s interim leader since July 2021, after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

His tenure was marked by delays in holding elections, with Henry insisting that security needed to be reestablished first. This stance, coupled with accusations of corruption, had led to widespread criticism among Haitians.

President Ali revealed that Henry’s interim successor would be chosen by a presidential council consisting of two observers and seven voting members.

Additionally, he stated that the transitional council would exclude any individuals planning to run in Haiti’s forthcoming elections.