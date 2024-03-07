Haiti Gang Leader Threatens ‘Civil War’ if PM Does Not Resign

The gang leader behind the violence blighting the Haitian capital has warned there will be a “civil war” if Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, does not step down. Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier made the threat as members of his gang tried to seize the capital’s airport to stop Henry from returning from abroad. Unrest has spread to other cities with a prison riot reported in Jacmel.

Thousands have been displaced by the violence. Barbecue, who leads the powerful G9 gang alliance, said on Tuesday that “if Ariel Henry does not resign … we’ll be heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide”.

The G9 alliance has unleashed a wave of violence, including attacks on police stations and the storming of the country’s two main prisons. Thousands of inmates escaped in a mass jailbreak on Saturday, reports the BBC.