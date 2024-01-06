Wigs are as popular as they were over the years. The time where only bald people were wearing wigs is far behind us.

Today, almost all ladies wear wigs on a regular basis, only to switch up their hairstyles. Changing wigs is much healthier than constantly dying or styling your natural hair in various ways.

Sure, it is a bit more expensive than visiting a hairstylist from time to time, but then, fashion knows no boundaries. Now, regular wigs are great; there’s no doubt about it.

However, it takes a lot of time to put on a regular wig and make it look real, Also, not everyone knows how to do it the right way; so, you still end up visiting your hairdresser on a regular basis.

This, among several other reasons, has contributed to the introduction of headband wigs. A headband wig is a new style of wig, you can see people wear these all over social media, it’s convenient to put on and remove, it’s just made with a piece of material resembling a headband, if you look close you will see just a little tiny lump where the black headband sews on, stretchy soft part, have the sticky Velcro.

Headband wigs are all the craze right now, and rightfully so! They are cute, convenient, easy to install, and are half the price of a full lace wig. Hairlines more natural with headband wigs

TIPS

Brush all your hair back and not to part your hair will look better.

You can use a small brush to put some of your real hair to lay baby hair. This will make it looks more natural.

Throw a headband wig on your head directly and take the front comb up top. Take the headband and use Velcro to tight the wig, ensure the bottom comb is attached. Once you use Velcro to latch the headband part, it feels not going anywhere and you don’t have to worry about it falling off.

You can choose the headband you like, put it into a ponytail and choose the colourful headband.

If you want to keep your wig stable, choose the wide headband to make it more secured and can help you hide the black headband.

Headband wigs allow your scalp to breathe and give you a natural look for your hairline.

Those with round face shape should opt for a headband wig in 20 inches’ length or longer to make the face appear longer.

Headband wigs are designed for covering heads for hiding hair damage as well as for styling purposes. Convenient to wear, they do not require glue or clips.