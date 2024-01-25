New Telegraph

January 26, 2024
Hair Vendor Tenders Apology To Phyna

The hair vendor who called out Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has tendered a public apology to the reality TV star.

New Telegraph recalls that a vendor, DBeauty Mogul, in December 2023 called out Phyna on social media over her alleged failure to return a rented wig after the rental period.

Reacting to the allegation on her Instagram page, Phyna denied knowing the vendor directly, tagging her clout chasers.

However, in a new development on Wednesday, Phyna filed a petition against the vendor for publicly humiliating her.

A few hours later, Phyna, in a series of posts on her Instagram page, shared a video and printed note of an apology from the vendor to obtain her freedom, as she was said to be in police custody.

Speaking in the video shared by Phyna, the hair vendor said: “My name is Dammy. I’m the lady who called out Phyna for the rented wig.

“I admit I overreacted by doing so and I want to tender a sincere apology to her. It wasn’t my intention to dent her image; I sincerely apologise.”

Also in the undertaking, she apologised to the reality star for embarrassing her.

