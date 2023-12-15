Hair Vendor Calls Out Phyna Over Refusal To Return ‘Rented’ Wig

A hair vendor, DBeauty Mogul has called out former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, for allegedly refusing to return a “rented” wig after the stipulated deadline.

According to Instagblog, the vendor alleged that Phyna rented the wig for a movie premiere on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and was supposed to have returned it the next day but refused to return it.

The message read, “Phyna rented my wig for the movie premiere of A Tribe Called Judah on Sunday (10th, Dec 2023). She ought to return the wig on Monday (11th, Dec 2023).

“Till this minute, she hasn’t returned my wigs. Can you please help in any way?”

Asked whether there was proof to back the claim, the vendor responded affirmatively.

However, Phyna has taken to her Instagram page to debunk the allegations, describing them as false, “clout chasers and blackmailers.”

On her Instagram story, Phyna wrote: “Every day different stories. Now it’s clout chasers and blackmailers…….. y’all need to do better……..

“Phyna the air everybody in Nigeria dy breath…… make Una rest small for this whole nonsense. Even me I don tire.”