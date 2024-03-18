Hair Stylist, Despatch Rider Arrested for Selling Drug-Laced Chin-Chin to Students, at Parties

A 20-year-old hair stylist, Josephine Odunu and a despatch rider, Edesemi Ikporo, 30, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for selling and distributing illicit drug-laced chin-chin to students and at social parties in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said NDLEA officers on patrol around Opolo area of Yenagoa had on Sunday March 10, intercepted the motorcycle dispatch rider, Ikporo and recovered 200 grams of chin chin produced with cannabis sativa, which he was on a mission to deliver to a buyer.

Babafemi said a swift follow up operation led to the arrest of the hairdresser, Odunu, who distributes the drugged chin-chin from the salon where she works in Kpansia area of Yenagoa. A search of the salon also led to the recovery of 3.00kilograms bringing the total weight of the illicit substance seized from the duo to 3.2kg. Investigations reveal that they distribute the chin-chin often laced with cannabis and tramadol to students and at birthday parties. While Ikporo handles the delivery to buyers, Odunu is a major distributor to a wanted suspect who produces the drugged chin-chin.