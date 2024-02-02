Hair Stylist Bags 3 Months Imprisonment For Stealing

Yusuf Adeola, a 41-year-old hair stylist has been sentenced to three months in prison without the option of a fine by an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for stealing N1 million worth of wine bottles.

Magistrate O. A. Daodu on Friday handed down the judgment after the court considered the facts of the case and accepted the hair stylist’s guilty plea.

The police charged the hair stylist, who lives in Ikota, Ajah, Lagos State, on January 23.

The prosecution, Insp Sunday Bassey, stated that the hair stylist stole bottles of wine on January 4 from Kofa Hartley Supermarket in Ogudu.

Bassey claimed that the defendant had been taking wine from the grocery for quite some time.

“He was caught on a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera stealing bottles of wine valued at N600,000.

“He stole another one worth N400,0000 on a different day.

“A security guard working for Shepherd Hill Security Company and attached to the supermarket caught the defendant, using the CCTV footage, after he was accused of negligence of duty.

“The defendant came again on Jan. 4 to steal more bottles of wine but was apprehended.

“He confessed to stealing Martell Wine sometime in November and selling it to a woman in Apogbon Market on Lagos island for N500,000,” he had said.