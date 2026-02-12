Hair Extensions Contain Dangerous Chemicals –Study

A new study by Silent Spring Institute, Massachusetts in the United States has identified dozens of hazardous chemicals in hair extensions, including products made from human hair.

Results of the study published in ‘Environment & Health’, provided the strongest evidence yet of the potential health risks associated with this largely unregulated category of beauty products that disproportionately affect Black women Many wear them for cultural and personal reasons, as well as for convenience.

“While prior reports have found some chemicals of concern in hair extensions, there’s still much we don’t know about their overall chemical makeup. “We wanted to get a better picture of the extent of the problem,” said lead author Dr. Elissia Franklin, a research scientist at Silent Spring Institute.

“Hair extensions can be made from synthetic fibers and bio-based materials, including human hair, and are often treated with chemicals to make them flame resistant, waterproof, or antimicrobial.”