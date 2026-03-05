New Telegraph

March 5, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Industry
  3. Hair Extension Brand…

Hair Extension Brand Honours Stylists Powering Nation’’s Beauty Industry

Leading hair extensions brand, Darling Nigeria, has turned the spotlight on the skilled professionals who power Nigeria’s thriving beauty industry.

In a move that places recognition at the forefront, the brand celebrated the stylists whose talent and dedication shape confidence across markets, neighbourhood salons, and cities nationwide.

Rather than focusing solely on the finished look, Darling Nigeria chose to honour the creators behind every transformation.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

From Gwagwalada Main Market and Ikeja Underbridge to Njamanza Market and salons in Ibadan, the brand stepped directly into the everyday work- spaces of stylists, transforming familiar settings into moments of appreciation.

At the heart of the initiative was a simple but meaningful idea, meet stylists where they create, celebrate their craft, and give back in tangible ways.

Customers who purchased selected Darling products enjoyed complimentary or discounted styling sessions, helping to drive business to partner stylists while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to shared growth. Thoughtful surprises added warmth to each visit, deepening connections within the beauty community.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NB Rewards Trade Partners For 2025 Business Performance
Read Next

Lafarge Africa Honours Trade Partners At 2025 Customer, Transporter Awards