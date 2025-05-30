Hailey Bieber Sells Her Beauty Brand For $1Bn

American model and media personality, Hailey Bieber is selling her makeup brand, Rhode, for $1 billion to E.l.f Beauty.
Hailey announced the development in a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday evening.
The post read: “E.I.f acquired Hailey Bieber’s Rhode in a $1 billion deal.”
E.l.f is said to have acquired Rhode for $800 million in cash and stock, with additional $200 million payout according to the company’s future sales performance.
New Telegraph reports that Hailey co-founded Rhode in 2022. While the deal is anticipated to close later in 2025, Hailey will remain as the CEO and head of innovation of the company, and also a strategic advisor at E.l.f.
