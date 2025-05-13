Hafsoh’s Murder Trial: Family Seeks Release Of Dismembered Body For Proper Burial

Share

Family of the murdered final year female student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal, has requested the State High Court, to release the dismembered body of the deceased for proper burial, according to Islamic rites.

The request was made yesterday by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, who is the prosecution team lead in the murder case of Hafsoh Lawal against five suspects, during the continuation of hearing on the matter.

