Hafsoh Lawal’s Remains Buried In Ilorin Cemetery

The remains of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, who was allegedly murdered by her Facebook boyfriend, AbdulRahman Bello, have been laid to rest.

New Telegraph gathered that her dismembered body was interred on Monday at a cemetery in the Sango area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The burial followed the release of her remains by a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The court’s decision came after a formal request by the deceased’s family for her body to be released for proper burial.

Hafsoh’s father, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal Adefalu, confirmed the burial of his daughter.

During Monday’s court proceedings, the Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ibrahim Sulyman, who is leading the prosecution, presented the family’s request for the release of the body.

Counsel to the first defendant, AbdulRahman Bello, Mr. Chukwudi Maduka, did not oppose the request. He expressed sympathy for the bereaved family, despite the ongoing trial.

Consequently, the presiding judge granted the request and ordered the release of Hafsoh’s remains to her family.

AbdulRahman Bello and four others—Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman, and AbdulRahman Jamiu—are currently standing trial for conspiracy and murder in connection with Hafsoh’s death.

