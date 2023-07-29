Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka): 90 Percent Of Women In Nollywood Harass Men By Offering Themselves

…Says There Are So Many Gate Crashers In Nollywood

After his fame shot up following his humorous advert campaigns with telecommunication giant, MTN, in 2013, comic actor, Hafiz Oyetoro, popularly called Saka, has become a household name in the country. From his distinct roles in movies, drama series and sitcoms; Saka has proved himself as an enigma in the nation’s entertainment industry. A lecturer at the Theatre Arts department, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin, Lagos, in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Saka spoke on sexualisation of the female gender in movie, why movie veterans need to be cared for, the Nigerian cinema culture etc. Excerpts:

How did it feel celebrating with living legend, Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu (Agbako), at 100?

I feel honored, grateful, privileged to witness this celebration because I am one of the blessed ones to have benefited greatly from the work of his generation.

A lot of people from his generation are dead, in fact he is the first actor I know who lived up to 100 years. He worked passionately, very hard and paved the way for us. During their time acting was not recognized. Acting was looked down upon and they felt that they were unserious people and lazy and unambitious.

These people stayed there and worked hard and that is why we are enjoying what we are enjoying today. We need to recognise this and that is why we are celebrating him. I wish him more years ahead with perfect health.

In your candid opinion, in terms of impact, do you think the present generation has been fair to the veterans?

This is the beginning; there is no money in the industry. Every artiste needs money to survive and it’s just how that money is coming. If you live on acting, a lot of actors are doing some other things to cope with cost of survival. Now that things are coming along well, we are starting to celebrate them.

Celebrating this man is a testimony that we have started. It’s who has eaten that can give. We have listed all the veterans in our association and we will celebrate them.

We are celebrating this one because he did 100 years birthday. We are planning to shoot a movie of another veteran that will be coming out in October this year. We as a body have taken it as a responsibility to celebrate our veterans.

Having been in the industry for years, how will you compare the quality of movie productions and contents back then to what we have now?

They are two different eras; you can’t compare the movie content back then to what we have now because in the 70s and 80s, movie productions in that era were full of morals, philosophies and value but this period, movie productions are more concerned with the aesthetic and commercial value rather than morals.

But not all productions are bad these days, a lot of them are good, interesting and entertaining. Just that there is more aesthetics and commercial value. Technologically they are advanced, they have good cameras and a lot of things are injected into the productions. In technical areas it is better than before.

There is this belief that those who studied Theatre Art are better informed in terms of performance than those who see the profession as a hobby?

Of course, that is true. Stage act is the mother of all acting. You cannot compare someone who learnt how to drive manually with those who learned with automatic. Everything on stage is done manually. You study your lines and the handouts unlike in movies where they just cut and continue.

Stage acting is the best, it is the mother of all acting. A lot of people who are just into films will not have the patience to cope with stage because they get on set; they just act little and get paid heavily but in stage production, with all the stress of studying your lines, getting the right blockings and stage movement that can sometime take about four weeks to perfect; you get paid little but the fulfilment about stage is that your audience is fulfilled and that you can tell from their facial expressions.

Also, one truth is that any stage actor can act on any medium be it radio, television among others but our so-called superstars right now can’t do that.

So, which do you find more comfortable; acting on stage or the regular movie set?

As a trained actor, I find the stage more fulfilling that any amount you give me, I see it been paid for the effort done on stage. But in terms of good pay, I think working on normal movie set will help pay a lot of bills.

Speaking about cinema culture, how would you rate the Nigerian experience?

In terms of cinema viewings in Nigeria, we have improved to certain level as a lot of people gave embraced the cinema culture of taking their good works for screening. The truth is when you have good film in cinema, other mediums like Netflix, Prime, Showmax will be interested in your content.

Another thing is that every filmmaker must work hard and must not be carried away by the commercial value; whether Netflix or not, we cannot be everywhere. Some people prefer sitting down in their home and watching movies and I can’t blame them because of the security issues and there are theatres around them.

If someone is living in Badagry and they can’t drive to the nearest cinema, so they watch from home. If the cinema houses are many people will watch. People want to watch and share comments, that makes it very interesting.

Women are seen as sexual symbols in Nollywood; what is your view on sexual- isation of the female gender?

Well, I am a trained actor not a producer and I am not in a position to cajole someone to take a role. I am trained so I can go into any movie or location but the women should not be picked after sex. If you are good your talent and work will sell you. Very few ladies do all these things that we are talking about.

We respect people in the industry who work and do not sell their body for roles. I condemn it totally and I condemn the idea of having sex before giving people roles. One honest truth also is that those who claimed they have been harassed by directors are often time ladies who are lazy and want to be superstars overnight.

Some women believe before they can get to the top in Nollywood it’s either through sex, hard work and riches (using your money to get the role you want). As a professional, I stand on the thought that when you work hard and your acting prowess is commendable, you will stay long in the industry and every filmmaker will want you in his or her production.

Shockingly, in the industry today, women are the ones harassing men, 90 percent of women harass men by bringing themselves and offering to do anything; a man that cannot control himself will fall.

Desperate female filmmakers do it with men who have no say. A good director will pick a good talent without having sex with anybody; as such everyone needs to be careful. I’ve never done this and I will not.

Recently a veteran called out filmmakers on the need to pay attention to their work citing example of how a female actor who is presumed to be sleeping at night still had full make-up on? That is where professionalism comes in. I blame the directors, where did they train?

There are so many gate crashers in this industry, people can go in and come out. We try to have associations but it is not working. I believe by the time we have a working and solid association, actors will start behaving normally and there will be discipline.

A lot of ailing veterans have taken to social media to solicit for assistance; do you think they are going through the right channel?

For me they are not begging. They are only allowing meaningful Nigerians to know their current state. Truth be told, most of these veterans have been neglected and they don’t have food or houses, cars.

They will be running around to get to locations. They have been forgotten by the industry and we do not know about them until they come out to express themselves. If people want to help them let them do so.

Anybody making it in theatre will not believe that some producers will not pay artistes. I don’t want to talk in that area, let the veterans come out because the association cannot do it alone.

You have been missing on our screens, any deliberate reason for that?

I have been working in a few sets and don’t forget I am a lecturer and I am concentrating on doing my PhD which I am currently rounding off soon. I am still working; just that I am not in the public face at the moment.

What is your candid opinion on the current state of the nation?

I think it is too early to express anything now. Let’s give Tinubu six months and then we can evaluate and comment.