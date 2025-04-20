Haemophilia: Foundation Tasks FG On Improved Access To Drugs

Share

The Haemophilia Foundation of Nigeria (HFN) has urged the Federal Government to prioritize access to life-saving medications for people living with haemophilia, a rare but serious genetic bleeding disorder.

The appeal was made during a compelling awareness campaign held at the National Hospital, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2025 World Haemophilia Day.

Founded in 2005, HFN has been at the forefront of advocacy and support for individuals with bleeding disorders across Nigeria.

Haemophilia, which affects approximately 1 in 10,000 people globally, impairs the blood’s ability to clot, turning even minor injuries into medical emergencies.

Christiana Udo, Consultant Haematologist and Director of the hospital’s Haemophilia Treatment Centre, highlighted widespread misconceptions about the condition.

“Haemophilia is X-linked and inherited,” she explained. “Boys are more severely affected because they only have one X chromosome, while girls, who have two, often serve as carriers.”

She emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and public education to reduce complications and save lives.

Sharing his deeply personal story, Patrick Uju, North Central Coordinator of HFN, revealed that haemophilia has claimed the lives of more than ten of his relatives.

“What broke me was losing my young nephew after a simple fall,” he said. “The bleeding wouldn’t stop, no matter how many sutures were done.”

He also lamented the bureaucratic hurdles in clearing donated medications at the ports, which often lead to delays and wastage of critical supplies.

“These factors often expire before they even reach patients. Customs and NAFDAC need to be part of the solution,” Uju appealed.

Abba Gbadamosi, Director of Clinical Services at the National Hospital, pledged continued support and promised to advocate for smoother drug importation processes. “We stand with you. We will reach out to the necessary agencies to ensure timely access to medications,” he assured.

Patients and families echoed the call for greater government involvement and public support, highlighting the emotional and financial toll of the disease.

This year’s World Haemophilia Day theme, “Access for All: Women and Girls Bleed Too,” sheds light on the often-overlooked struggles of female carriers and patients with bleeding disorders.

As campaigners continue to raise their voices, their message is clear: timely access, public awareness, and coordinated support are essential to end the silent suffering caused by haemophilia.

