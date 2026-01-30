Jabir radho Allahon anho, narrates that he heard the prophet (SAW) saying……… The likeness of five daily Salaat is of a deep Brook running in front of the door of a person who bathes therein five times a day.

Running water is generally free from dirt, and the deeper it runs the cleaner and purer it is, a bath in such water surely removes dirt from the body and makes it clean Salaat offered with due regards for it’s essentials likewise cleanses the soul of all sins, There are several Ahadith of the same meaning, though with slight variations in expression, narrated by different companions of Rasululliah (saw).

Abu Saeed khudri (Rd) narrates that he heard Rasululliah (saw) saying, Each of the five Salaat explain the sins committed since the Salaat preceding it, To explain, let us take the case of a person work ing in a factory,

His job is such that his body gets covered with dust, But there are five streams of running water in between the factory and his house and, on his return from the job, he takes a bath in each stream, the effect of five times daily Salaat is quite similar,

Any sins of omission and commission between two Salaat are forgiven on account of Istighfar and Taubah in each Salaat, Rasululliah (saw) through such similar aims at impressing that Salaat has the wonderful power of removing the sins,

if we failto avail of Allah mercy, surely we ourselves are the losers. To err is human, we are likely to commit in numerable acts of displeasing Allah and deserve thereby his wrath and punishment, but look, how relenting our dear Allah is, He has most graciously shown us the way to earn his Mercy and forgiveness,