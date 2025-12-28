The Hadassah Developmental Care and Nutrition Foundation (HDCNF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting children with special needs and spreading love to the underprivileged during the Christmas season, as it hosted a Christmas party for special children.

Temitope Sulaiman, media consultant for the foundation, who spoke on behalf of the founder, Ponmile Oluwo at the party held for the pupils of Estate Primary School, Ogba, said the foundation’s participation in the celebration aligns with its mission of showing love and sharing holiday cheer with vulnerable groups, particularly children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder and related conditions.

According to her, individuals living with autism, regardless of their background, continue to inspire and shape the work of the foundation.

She said that the foundation hopes to strengthen its partnership with the school to promote the holistic development of the children in the near future.

Sulaiman also expressed appreciation to the school’s management and teachers for their dedication and love towards the children. She disclosed that beyond school engagements, the foundation is working towards opening an autism centre that will provide a supportive environment for children, while also offering expert counselling and tailored training for parents and guardians to help them better understand and care for their loved ones.

“We collaborate with experienced care providers to offer dependable respite care, giving families peace of mind when they need rest or have other commitments.

Additionally, we partner with licensed mental health professionals to deliver therapeutic support for both children and their families, ensuring holistic care for all who need it,” she said. Omowumi Odutuga, Head of the Inclusive Unit, Estate Primary School, Ogba, in her response, expressed profound gratitude to the foundation for the initiative, describing it as an unexpected gesture that brought joy to the children.

She noted that children with special needs are often discriminated against in society, adding that the foundation’s intervention gave the children a sense of belonging and reminded them that they are valued members of society.

“Our children are children with special needs, and we know that in the society they are not loved and are being discriminated against. But with what Hadassah Foundation has done for us, we are very happy,” she said.

She appealed to the foundation for further support, particularly in establishing a resource room equipped for speech therapy, physiotherapy, speech training and other specialised exercises, noting that existing classrooms are overcrowded.

She also requested assistance in providing stipends for volunteer teachers who are not on the government payroll, explaining that such support would go a long way in sustaining their commitment.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Lagos State Government, she said additional support from philanthropic organisations remains crucial.