Hackers Take Over Instagram Account Of Singer, Portable

The Instagram account of Portable, the controversial singer, has been hacked. The singer’s management, in a statement shared by Ashabi Simple, his baby mama, says the team was working actively to resolve the issue. The statement also advised fans to disregard all activities from the “compromised” account, adding that the “hackers are impersonating” Portable.

“We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters,” the statement reads. “We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue. “It has come to our attention that the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content.

“We strongly advise all fans to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account. Please note that Portable and his management team have no control over any content that will be posted from the hacked Instagram account from this moment on.

“We are taking immediate action to regain control and restore the account to its rightful owner. In the meantime, we kindly request your patience and support during this challenging time.” Recently, the Instagram accounts of Ike and White money, two Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates, were also hacked.