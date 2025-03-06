Hackaholics: Wema Bank Positioning Nigeria For Greater Digital Journey

Share

The management of Wema Bank Plc has reemphasised its decision to position Nigeria for a greater digital future by empowering the youths.

Speaking at a press conference to call for applications for the sixth edition of the bank’s Hackaholics, the Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business, Wema Bank, Tunde Mabawonku, said the bank, through the initiative, was positioning and supporting the country in its digital journey by working on solutions to grow the economy

He said it was not a case of celebrating the past bust positioning for the future.

According to him, the Hackaholics is designed to identify technology startups that provide viable solutions to challenges encountered in agriculture and various other sectors while also promoting their growth on both national and international levels.

He emphasised that the event had become a transformative force in the economy, delivering innovative responses to emerging challenges, and highlighted the significant potential it has revealed within the economy.

The executive director said Wema Bank was dedicated to fostering innovations that improve the value and resilience of smallholder farmers, adding that this would be achieved by increasing access to technological solutions and markets, addressing inefficiencies, accelerating transformation, and supporting various priorities within agri-food systems.

Through collaboration with other organisations, Mabawonku noted that the initiative seeks to enhance cross-border collaboration, facilitate knowledge sharing, and attract investments to support impactful technology innovations, thereby improving the efficiency, resilience, and sustainability of business practices.

“These technology start-ups have emerged as a solution to the challenges faced by Nigerian businesses, fostering a collaborative environment that addresses critical issues related to production and supply chain management, among others,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Transformation Officer, Wema Bank, Babatunde Mumuni, declared that the bank had continued to support innovative start-ups to progress.

He said: “From inception to date, we’ve had a total of 18 winners at Hackaholics, and we have given out about $200,000 in grants to all the winners. Over the years, we have continued to increase the prize money to empower these guys to progress.”

The bank also said it would collaborate with governors in the Southwest to enhance local innovation ecosystems, utilising technology and innovation as key drivers for the necessary transformation in food systems across the region.

At the grand finale last year, the bank announced an increase in the prize pool from N75 million to N145 million.

