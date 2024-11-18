Hackaholics 5.0: Wema Bank To Reward Winners With N75m Prizes

Share

Wema Bank has announced the grand finale of the 5th edition of its flagship youth and startup-focused tech competition, Hackaholics.

Announcing the date of the grand finale, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Moruf Oseni, highlighted the bank’s vision for Hackaholics.

He said: “Hackaholics is more than a competition; it is a movement to equip Nigeria’s youth with the skills, networks, and resources needed to drive Africa’s digital transformation.

The Meta Idea theme for this year is a call to action for young innovators to think beyond the present and design solutions that will capitalize on Africa’s growth. We are excited to see how our participants envision and build the Africa of tomorrow.”

Speaking on the prizes, the MD/CEO said: “At the grand finale, participants will compete for exciting cash prizes, grants, and access to Wema Bank’s extensive network of investors, mentors, and industry experts.

“The total worth of prizes for this year is N75,000,000. The winning team will receive N30,000,000, the first runner-up will receive N20,000,000 and the second runner-up will receive N15,000,000 worth of prizes.

“Additionally, we will be awarding a special grant of N10,000,000 worth of prizes to the female-led team to encourage gender diversity in tech innovation.”

Launched in 2019, Wema Hackaholics is a groundbreaking initiative designed to harness the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of Nigeria’s youth, providing them with a platform to turn their tech-driven ideas into reality.

