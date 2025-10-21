Erling Haaland on Tuesday night continued his sensational scoring streak to help sink Villarreal’s ‘Yellow Submarine’ in southern Spain.

Haaland’s first-half strike made it 12 consecutive games in which the Manchester City superstar has found the back of the net.

And his 15th goal of the season, along with a header from Bernardo Silva, helped Pep Guardiola’s men secure their first win on their European travels in over 12 months.

City, who are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, were left embarrassed in Europe last season after failing to make the knockout stages.

But on current evidence, it looks like the English giants are not about to make the same mistake again. The hosts had been looking for their first win in the competition this season, but Marcelino’s men were outclassed from start to finish.]

Guardiola came into this clash knowing he had never lost to Villarreal in eight games as a manager.

While no one loved facing Spanish teams in the Champions League more than Haaland, who had scored eight goals in as many appearances against them before last night.

And Haaland arrived at the Estadio de la Ceramica in red-hot form, with eight goals in his last four games for club and country. City should have scored inside 30 seconds, but Jeremy Doku saw his shot tipped wide by Luiz Junior.

Haaland then headed wide when he should have done better. But it was an ominous sign for the Spaniards, and Haaland made amends on 17 minutes, latching onto Rico Lewis’s cross before smashing an unstoppable shot past Junior.

Doku fluffed a chance to extend City’s lead, as Lewis continued to cause havoc down the right flank. Villarreal are no mugs, having reached the semis in 2022, while currently sitting third in La Liga.

But the visitors were in cruise control and doubled their lead before halftime. The only surprise was that it didn’t come from Haaland but Silva, who met Savinho’s cross and finished with a clinical header.

Guardiola had called on others to help Haaland out in terms of scoring, and Silva had obliged. All that was left was to see how many more City would get, or if Villarreal could limit the damage.

But considering City had gone on to win the last 20 Champions League games when leading by two goals or more at halftime, the outcome was inevitable.

Junior denied the impressive Savinho, while Haaland also missed the chance to add to his goal haul. Villarreal should have pulled one back 20 minutes from time, but former Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe headed wide.

Pepe then smashed another shot into the crowd – on a night against some old foes he will want to forget.