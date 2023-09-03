Haaland, Son, Hat-Trick Sink Fulham, Burnley

Erling Haaland “was born to score goals” and capped a golden week by completing a second-half hat-trick as Manchester City extended their 100% start to the Premier League season with a win over Fulham. On Tuesday, Haaland was named PFA Player of the Year. On Thursday, he got a similar award from Uefa. Man City’s assistant manager Juanma Lillo was effusive in his praise of the striker saying it is “no surprise” that he reaches high goal-scoring figures.

Haaland had set up the opener for Julian Alvarez – and with the score at 2-1 going into the second half, the favour was returned, as the Argentine sent him charging into the box with a fine first-time pass for City’s third. The Norwegian then kept his nerve to score City’s fourth from the penalty spot after Issa Diop had fouled Alvarez.

Haaland had already been named man of the match when he applied the superb first-time finish to Sergio Gomez’s cut-back to claim yet another match ball. Fulham would argue the pivotal moment in the game came just before the break, after Tim Ream had equalised within a minute of Alvarez’s opener on the half hour. Video assistant referee Tony Harrington ruled an offside Manuel Akanji was not interfering with play as Nathan Ake’s 10- yard header bounced past him, even though the Swiss made a play for the ball.

Fulham boss Marco Silva evidently thought otherwise and was booked as he led the protests. Also, Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham recovered from a goal down to thrash Burnley at Turf Moor and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Lyle Foster finished a lovely, flowing move to give the Clarets an early lead, but Son’s delicate finish restored parity 12 minutes later and the visitors never looked back.

They dominated the rest of the half and Cristian Romero’s curling effort from the edge of the box completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time. James Maddison continued his fine start to the campaign with a peach of a goal nine minutes into the second half, the former Leicester man curling beyond James Trafford after Burnley had gifted the visitors possession inside their own half. Son side-footed past Trafford for his second of the game before completing his treble with a low strike after latching on to Pedro Porro’s delightful through ball.

Josh Brownhill’s neat finish pulled one back for Burnley in stoppage time, but it was no more than a consolation. Spurs, who were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Fulham on Tuesday, move to ten points from their opening four games, while Burnley remain without a point this season.