Haaland Signs 10-Year Contract With Manchester City

Share

On Friday, Manchester City disclosed that Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2034.

New Telegraph reports that his initial contract was set to expire in 2027, but the new deal reflects the club’s confidence in Haaland’s importance to their future.

The 24-year-old Norwegian, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has been a pivotal figure in the club’s recent successes.

Reflecting on the new contract, Haaland expressed his delight at extending his stay, thanking his teammates, manager Pep Guardiola, and the City staff.

READ ALSO

Haaland stated “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“They have made this such a special place to be, and now I am City no matter what. I want to keep developing, keep working to get better, and help us achieve more success going forward.”

Share

Please follow and like us: