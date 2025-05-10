Haaland Ready, Fit To Make Man City Return

Share

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is ready to make his return from injury this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola says.

Haaland had been sidelined since March after sustaining an ankle injury in his side’s FA Cup tie against Bournemouth, but returns in time to contest the final of that competition later this month.

The Norway international, 24, was an unused substitute as City boosted their Champions League hopes by beating Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League last week.

Speaking before his side’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, Guardiola said on Haaland’s availability: “He is ready, he is fit. [If he will] start, we will see tomorrow.”

City are third in the table, three points above sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, as clubs battle to earn one of the top-five positions which this season offer Champions League football.

After facing Southampton, Guardiola’s side face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 17, before completing their league campaign with games against Bournemouth and Fulham.

