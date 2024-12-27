Haaland Misses Penalty As Everton Hold Man City

Share

Erling Haaland had a second-half penalty saved by Jordan Pickford as Manchester City’s crisis continued with a laboured Premier League draw against Everton at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side, once all-conquering, are in unfamiliar territory amid a staggering fall-off, with just one win now in their past 13 games in all competitions.

The result leaves the champions sixth in the table, three points adrift of Nottingham Forest in fourth and 11 behind leaders Liverpool, with those two sides still yet to play on Thursday.

City almost made the perfect start in the third minute but Josko Gvardiol’s towering header cannoned back off the post – and the hosts were rewarded for their dominance shortly after.

They grabbed a deserved opener in the 14th minute as Bernardo Silva latched on to Jeremy Doku’s pass and managed to bobble home a finish into the far corner courtesy of a deflection off Jarrad Branthwaite.

It should have been two when Phil Foden fed a pass to the onrushing Silva inside the box, but the Portugal international sent his first-time attempt wide of the post on this occasion.

But with their first clear-cut chance of the game, Everton drew level in the 36th minute through Iliman Ndiaye’s marvellous strike, taking a touch from Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cross and sending a delightful finish with the outside of his boot into the far corner.

City had the chance to regain the lead seven minutes into the second half when left-back Vitalii Mykolenko chopped down Savinho inside the area, but Pickford dived the right way to keep out Haaland’s spot-kick.

