Haaland, Foden Help Man City To Seal Comeback Win Against Man Utd

Manchester City came from behind to win 3-1 against Manchester United and close the gap on Liverpool at the top to just one point.

City dominated the ball in the opening minutes, with United content to sit deep and try and counter through Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

It was Rashford who opened the scoring with a simply stunning strike from 25 yards out, beating Ederson all ends up after being teed up by Bruno Fernandes.

City responded with Phil Foden testing André Onana from a narrow-angle inside the box. Minutes later, the Cameroon keeper denied the England midfielder again with another smart save.

The half ended with one of the misses of the season from Erling Haaland. After Phil Foden headed the ball across the box from a Rodri cross, the Norwegian goal machine put it over the bar from less than two yards out to the amazement of everyone in attendance.

In the 56th minute, Phil Foden equalised for City with another incredible strike. After picking up the ball on the right-hand side, he moved past Victor Lindelof before angling a fierce left-footed strike past Onana.

A second City goal seemed likely as the game went into the last 20 minutes, with Pep Guardiola’s side continuing to have nearly all of the possession.

That goal came in the 80th minute and, again, it was Foden. A one-two with Julián Álvarez got him into the box and his low shot crept past Onana to give City the lead.

Haaland made up for his earlier miss with the third and final goal in added time after Soyfan Amrabat gave away the ball on the edge of the box.

United remain in sixth but are now 11 points off Aston Villa in fourth. As for City, a mammoth title clash at Anfield now awaits.