Haaland, Bonmati Win UEFA Player Of The Year Awards

Erling Haaland has won the 2022/23 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Men’s Player of the Year award.
The 22-year-old Norwegian won the award for the first time in his career having scored 52 goals as Manchester City won the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup last season.
Correspondingly, Aitana Bonmatí won the 2022/23 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award.
Bonmatí recently won the Golden Ball award for the best player at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.
As well as lifting the World Cup with Spain, the 25-year-old was a key part of the Barcelona team which won the Liga F title and the Champions League last season.
Meanwhile, the UEFA Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year awards were won by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and England’s Sarina Wiegman respectively.